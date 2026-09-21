MEERUT (UP), Sep 21: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of adopting the British policy of “divide and rule” and said his party will not allow it to be implemented again in Uttar Pradesh “under any circumstances”.

Addressing a conference of BJP's Shakti Kendra coordinators here, Nabin also described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Students Ki Goonj' programme as an “echo of lies”, saying that “lies do not have a long life”.

“Although the British left, first the Congress and then these socialists adopted their divide-and-rule policy. We have gathered here today to resolve that we will not allow this policy of the Congress and the SP to be implemented again in Uttar Pradesh under any circumstances,” he said. (Agencies)