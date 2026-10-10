BJP wins bypolls in WB, Assam; TVK bags 2 seats in TN

NEW DELHI, Oct 9:

The BJP has registered massive victories in both Assembly constituencies of West Bengal Nandigram in East Midnapore district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district where by-elections were held.

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In Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasirani Rath defeated her nearest rival, Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, by a margin of over 1,22,000 votes. In Rejinagar, BJP candidate Shakharav Sarkar wrested the seat from the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, or AJUP, securing 1,29, 914 votes.

He defeated his nearest rival, Ghulam Nabi Azad, son of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, by a margin of over 75,000 votes. With victories in both these constituencies, the BJP's tally in the West Bengal Assembly has risen to 209 seats.

In Puducherry, All India N.R. Congress candidate Ashok Anand has secured a comfortable victory with a margin of 8,482 votes for Thattanchavady Assembly constituency by-election. The seat was vacated by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has won the Assembly bypolls for Madurantakam and Dharapuram seats today.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel defeated DMK's I. Paranthaman by 73,801 votes. The DMK candidate secured 53, 743 votes. In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P.Sathyabama won the seat by securing 66 thousand 841 votes against DMK candidate S.Suganya who got 57, 370 votes with a difference of 9471 votes.

In Assam, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma has emerged victorious in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election.

Sharma defeated AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by a comfortable margin of over 1.40 lakh votes. Congress finished third.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Lok Sabha result of Nagaon in Assam and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar in West Bengal show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA. In a social media post, Modi congratulated the victorious BJP candidates and also applauded the hardwork of party workers.

He also congratulated NDA ally, AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said the NDA's victories in the by-elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, and the recently held local body polls in Rajasthan and Tripura, demonstrate that the people have completely rejected the INDIA bloc. (Agencies)