BJP Will Wholeheartedly Support Resolution Seeking Only Statehood: Sunil Sharma

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma said the BJP would wholeheartedly support a resolution in the Assembly if Chief Minister Omar Abdullah brings one seeking only restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.Sharma said the BJP is in favour of Statehood and remains committed to its restoration. He maintained that the party’s objection is to the inclusion of references to autonomy and special status in the resolution.