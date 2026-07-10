Srinagar, Jul 10: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma on Friday dubbed the ruling National Conference's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar over the statehood issue as an "eye-wash", saying the government was trying to "hide its failures" through such "theatrics".

The National Conference (NC) has written to 52 leaders of political and religious outfits across the country, inviting them to join the party's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 to press the Centre for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The party has also invited the BJP's J-K president Sat Sharma.

However, addressing a press conference here, the LoP said the BJP will not participate in the protest.

"They have come up with new theatrics to hide their failures. I fail to understand why the people of J-K get attracted to their theatrics. They have enacted so many dramas for the last three generations. Now the third generation is enacting a drama at the Jantar Mantar. This is an eye-wash.You are indulging in corruption in the name of statehood," Sharma charged.

The BJP leader said it was unfortunate that when people seek answers, the government says they will go to Jantar Mantar and seek statehood.

Asserting that the statehood will come through Parliament and not via Jantar Mantar, Sharma said his party will not participate in the proposed protest.

"Why should we go to Jantar Mantar? With whom should we go? With these impostors, these thugs, these thieves, these corrupt people? They are taking those people along who used to speak the language of separatism, who have caused bloodshed in Kashmir. The BJP rejects such thieves, looters, and murders," Sharma said.

Referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's announcement on August 15 last year of a signature campaign in support of statehood restoration, he said, "A year has passed, does he remember that?"

Sharma said the BJP will start a "mass campaign" along with youth of J-K against the government's "job outsourcing" policy.

"We will begin this movement with civil secretariat gherao. We will launch an agitation from Kashmir and will take it to every corner to seek justice for the youth," he said.

He asked the government to rollback the policy.

"The BJP will not sit silent and will fight it out. I appeal to the youth to come forward and fight for justice and rights of the youth," he said, adding, the party condemns the whole process of outsourcing jobs, and feels this is a "total injustice" with the youth of J-K.

He also accused the government of indulging in corruption, and appealed to investigative agencies to come forward and probe the government. (Agencies)