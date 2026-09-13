BJP will not let people’s issues be ignored: Sunil Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI/UDHAMPUR, Sept 12: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma today said the BJP will not allow genuine public issues to be ignored, asserting that people voted for change, development and accountability but the National Conference Government has failed to meet their expectations.

Sharma, accompanied by MLAs Pawan Gupta, Advocate RS Pathania, Baldev Raj Sharma, Balwant Singh Mankotia and Kuldeep Dubey, held an extensive public outreach programme in Reasi and Udhampur.

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They met delegations of the Baridar Sewa Committee, PHE casual labourers and daily wagers, Chamber of Trade, Tourism and Industry Katra, PHE Union, NHM employees, Teachers’ Association, Beopar Mandal, Mazdoor Sangh, Safai Karamcharis and Village Defence Guards.

Sharma gave a patient hearing to the delegations and assured them their genuine concerns would be taken up at appropriate forums, including the forthcoming Assembly Session.

He directed department representatives to pursue the issues, saying BJP legislators would strongly pursue legitimate demands until they get a concrete response.

“The people did not vote for excuses, political rhetoric or endless assurances. They voted for governance that listens, responds and delivers. If the government continues to ignore genuine public issues, the BJP will confront it firmly and place every legitimate demand before the Assembly and the people,” Sharma said.

He said employees awaiting regularisation, daily wagers seeking justice, NHM workers demanding security, teachers and labourers seeking relief, traders and the tourism sector seeking support, and VDGs safeguarding vulnerable areas cannot be made to wait indefinitely.

Sharma asserted the BJP’s public outreach is not a formality but a sustained political commitment to remain connected with the people.

“Their voice will be heard, their concerns will be raised and their legitimate rights will be fought for inside and outside the Assembly,” he said.