BJP will not allow NC-Cong to escape accountability on public issues: Sat

Party holds meeting at Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) asserted that the BJP would continue to challenge the failures of the NC-led Government, expose its unfulfilled commitments, and fight relentlessly for the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Advertisement

Sat Sharma accompanied by MLA, Mohan Lal Bhagat was addressing an organizational meeting of BJP Akhnoor district led by its president, Kuldeep Raj Sharma at party office, Akhnoor.

District Prabhari, Vinay Gupta, Seh-Prabhari, Vaishno Devi, former DDC, Bhushan Bral, former BDC, Sushma Sharma, Mandal presidents, Gourav Singh, Ankush Choudhary, Dipesh Singh, Neeraj Shstri, and Shamsher Das, senior leaders, Ranjit Singh, Shakti Bhagat, and others were also present in the meeting.

Detailed deliberations were held on the prevailing political situation, the review of ongoing party activities, preparations for upcoming programmes, and the future organizational action plan.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the meeting, said that the BJP stands firmly with the people and would not allow NC-led Government to evade accountability for their promises and performance. He emphasized that the gap between electoral promises and ground realities must be brought before the public.

"The BJP is committed to raising the voice of every citizen and holding the Government accountable on issues affecting daily life. Our politics is rooted in public service, development, and national interest. While others may attempt to divert attention through political rhetoric, the BJP will question every failure that affects their welfare," Sat Sharma said.

Sharma directed party functionaries to strengthen booth-level teams, improve coordination across organizational units, and take the party's message to every village and household. He stressed that ongoing programmes must be reviewed regularly and upcoming initiatives implemented with discipline, public participation, and clearly defined responsibilities.

Kuldeep Raj Sharma reaffirmed the Akhnoor unit's resolve to strengthen the organizational network and mobilize workers for upcoming programmes. He emphasized that regular public contact and effective coordination among party functionaries would further consolidate the BJP's grassroots presence.

Mohan Lal Bhagat stressed that public representatives and party workers must remain accessible to citizens, raise local grievances on appropriate platforms, and work to ensure that development and welfare initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.