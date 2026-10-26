BJP will launch massive campaign to expose Congress: Sat Sharma

Party calls for grand observance of Accession Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: BJP JK UT president and MP Rajya Sabha, Sat Sharma, today alleged that the Congress and its allies were attempting to create confusion among the people by spreading misleading narratives about the electoral roll revision process and strongly warned that his party would firmly counter such propaganda by presenting facts before the public and ensuring that people understand the importance of a transparent and accurate electoral process.

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He was addressing a meeting of senior party office bearers at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, to review upcoming organizational programmes, to counter the alleged misinformation campaign by Congress and its allies regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and plan celebrations for Jammu and Kashmir's Accession Day.

Sat Sharma said the revision of electoral rolls is an important democratic exercise aimed at maintaining the accuracy and credibility of voter lists. Instead of misleading the people and creating unnecessary apprehensions, political parties should act responsibly and strengthen public faith in democratic institutions. He stressed that the BJP will not allow false narratives to go unchallenged and will take the facts to every section of society.

Sat Sharma called upon party leaders and workers to observe the Accession Day with enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at prominent locations across Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasizing the historical and national significance of the occasion, he said that October 26 holds a special place in the region's history and provides an opportunity to reaffirm the people's commitment to national unity, integrity and the sacrifices made for the nation.

Party vice-presidents, Priya Sethi, and Rekha Mahajan, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, and Gopal Mahajan, secretary Pawan Sharma, All Cell in charge, Ved Sharma, spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Social Media in charge, Dr. Makson Tickoo, IT in charge, Gourav Balgotra, organizing secretary, Inderjit, district prabhari, Narain Singh, and district Seh-Prabhari, Sanjay Baru participated in the meeting.

Sharma also discussed strategy for forthcoming party programmes and organizational activities with the party leaders, with emphasis on coordinated efforts by party leaders and cadre across the region. It was decided to organize a special Accession Day programme at the BJP Headquarters on Monday' alongside observance at prominent locations throughout Jammu and Kashmir.