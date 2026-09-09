BJP will expose failures of NC Govt: Sunil Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH/RAJOURI, Sept 8: Leader of Opposition in J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma here today led a senior BJP delegation on a mass public outreach programme 'Jan Samvad' in Poonch and Rajouri, taking the party's campaign against the alleged failures and mis-governance of National Conference-led government directly to the people.

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Sunil Sharma was accompanied by senior leader Vibodh Gupta, District presidents S. Gurdeep Singh Khalsa and Dev Raj Sharma, former MLC Pardeep Sharma and other senior BJP functionaries.

During outreach, the BJP delegation interacted with several public delegations, listened to their grievances and took detailed feedback on issues confronting the people.

Sunil Sharma said the programme marks the beginning of an extensive grassroot campaign by the BJP to expose the widening gap between the tall promises of NC before elections and its performance in Government.

"The NC came to power making big promises to the people but today the public is asking where is the promised development, where are the jobs and where is the relief in their day-to-day problems? The growing public dissatisfaction is a direct reflection of the government's failure to deliver," Sunil Sharma said.

He said the grievances raised in Poonch and Rajouri clearly demonstrate that people are increasingly questioning the functioning and priorities of the NC government.

"The BJP is not sitting in offices and making political statements. Our leaders and workers are reaching out to the people, hearing them directly and standing with them in their hour of need," the BJP leader maintained.

He announced that the public outreach programme would be expanded across J&K, with senior BJP leaders undertaking visits to different administrative districts to highlight government's failures and ensure that genuine public issues are raised at every appropriate forum.