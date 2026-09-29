BJP Walks Out Of J&K Assembly Over Discussion On Statehood Resolution

Srinagar, Sept 29: BJP legislators on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, protesting the Speaker’s decision to permit discussion on the resolution seeking restoration of statehood.

BJP members raised objections to references to the 2000 autonomy resolution and the 2024 resolution on special status incorporated in the statehood resolution.

The protest followed repeated objections raised in the House by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, who also sought the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather over the conduct of proceedings.

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The BJP members subsequently walked out of the Assembly as the House proceeded with the discussion on the resolution.

The statehood resolution, moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was passed on Monday amid strong protests and objections from BJP legislators.

The developments led to heated exchanges between members of the ruling side and the Opposition during the Assembly proceedings. (KNC)