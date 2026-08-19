BJP trying to disturb peace in Jammu: Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Senior National Conference (JKNC) leader and Provincial president Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, today said that the local BJP leadership is attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu for narrow political gains by misleading people of Jammu through unwarranted protest against the popular Govt which is working for the welfare of the people.

In a press statement Gupta said hundreds of developmental projects have been started by this Govt pertaining to Jal Shakti, electricity, roads and buildings of hospitals, colleges and schools. Even last week CM Omar Abdullah laid down the foundation stone of Jal Shakti Project worth over Rs 120 crores at Udhampur.

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NC leader said that the people of Jammu have traditionally valued peace, communal harmony and brotherhood, and any attempt to create unnecessary tension or division for political purposes must be strongly opposed.

He further said that the BJP’s Central leadership has once again exposed its lack of confidence in the Jammu and Kashmir leadership by not giving any significant responsibility to J&K leaders in its new national team. “This clearly indicates that the central leadership does not consider the local BJP leaders competent enough to occupy important positions in the national organisation,” he added.

Gupta asserted that the BJP is losing ground in Jammu because of its anti-people policies and failure to address the genuine concerns of the people. Instead of concentrating on unemployment, development, rising prices, infrastructure, tourism and other pressing issues, the BJP is allegedly trying to divert public attention through political rhetoric and confrontation.

He questioned the role of the BJP during the period from 2014 to 2024, saying that its conduct and policies towards Jammu and Kashmir raised serious questions about its commitment to the interests of the people. He said that the people are now carefully assessing the promises made by the BJP against its actual performance.