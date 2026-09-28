BJP totally exposed on restoration of Statehood: NC

Many join National Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Former Minister and additional general secretary of National Conference, Ajay Sadhotra today said that the BJP has been exposed before the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the vital issue of restoration of full Statehood.

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Addressing one day conference of JKNC District Jammu Urban at party office Jammu today Sadhotra said that the issue of Statehood is not a matter for political games or misleading statements. It concerns the democratic aspirations and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP should come before the people with a clear and unambiguous position instead of walking out of the Assembly and then attempting to create confusion outside it.

Provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta while speaking on the occasion said that the resolution presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly was aimed at seeking the restoration of full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of participating in the democratic discussion and placing its views before the House, BJP members created an uproar, objected to the contents of the resolution and subsequently walked out of the Assembly.

"If the BJP's intentions were genuinely in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of Statehood, its members should have remained inside the House, participated in the debate, placed their objections on record and voted on the resolution. Walking out of the Assembly has deprived the people of an opportunity to hear a substantive debate on this crucial issue," Gupta said.

Vijay Lochan, Chairman SC Cell said that NC is the symbol of secularism and always fights for social justice to Dalit Samaj. He said that the National Conference is committed to uplift the poor and downtrodden sections of society.

The meeting was organized by Chander Mohan Sharma, District president Jammu Urban.

On this occasion Ashish Peter and wife Nana Chouhan along with thirty social activists of Christian community joined National Conference. Gupta and Sadhotra, welcomed new entrants in the party fold.

Senior leaders- Deepinder Kour, TP Singh Aman, Pardeep Bali, Rajni Devi, Vijay Laxmi Datta, Subash Bhagat, Sandeep Wazir and others were also present.