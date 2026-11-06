BJP to take ‘Loktantra Bachao’ campaign to every nook and corner: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Slamming the Congress and its INDI Alliance partners for deliberate attempts to create political instability, misleading the public and undermining democratic institutions through baseless propaganda, J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) said that the BJP has launched an aggressive, sustained mass outreach campaign to expose the Opposition's divisive politics and take the truth directly to the people.

Chairing an organizational review meeting at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Sat Sharma said that the party has finalized an extensive programme under its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign, which will include district-level Padyatras, Yuva Sammelans, community outreach programmes and Assembly constituency-wise conferences of prominent citizens across Jammu and Kashmir.

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These programmes will expose the Opposition's attempts to create unrest, spread misinformation about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and pursue a political agenda through manufactured controversies. The meeting also undertook a detailed review of ongoing organizational programmes and activities being conducted by party office bearers, Morchas, departments and various organizational units.

The meeting was attended by J&K BJP vice president Rekha Mahajan, general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Sanjita Dogra and Gopal Mahajan, secretaries, Arun Sharma, and Pawan Sharma, treasurer, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, office secretary, Tilak Gupta, media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, social Media incharge, Dr. Makson Tikkoo, IT incharge, Gaurav Balgotra, spokespersons, Balbir Ram Rattan, Dr. Hari Dutt Shishu, and Vikram Malhotra, organizing secretary, Inderjit Sharma, district presidents, Rajesh Gupta, Naresh Singh Jasrotia, Kuldeep Raj Sharma, Dev Raj Sharma, and Rinku Choudhary, Morcha presidents, Arun Prabhat, Brahmjyot Satti, Dharminder Kumar, Ch. Abdul Ghani, Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, Neha Mahajan, Rakesh Pant, and Naveen Sharma, Lovisha Gupta, Sanjay Bakshi, Rohin Chandan, and other senior leaders of the party.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Baldev Singh Billawaria and vote of thanks delivered by Gopal Mahajan.