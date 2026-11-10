BJP to take Birsa Munda’s legacy to every village, household: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 9: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma CA, accompanied by MLAs Pawan Kumar Gupta, Balwant Singh Mankotia, RS Pathania and Sushil Bhardwaj, chaired an organizational meeting at Udhampur to review upcoming party programmes, assess organizational activities and formulate a roadmap for further strengthening the party across the Union Territory.

District Prabhari, Pramod Kapahi, Seh-Prabhari, Narain Dutt Tripathi, district president, Udhampur, Arun Gupta, district North president, Nand Kishore Sharma, along with senior party functionaries and a large number of party workers participated in the meeting.

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Sat Sharma, while addressing the meeting, called upon party cadre to ensure the grand and enthusiastic observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada (Tribal Pride Week) from November 11 to 18, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He directed the Udhampur district leadership to ensure that the main programme is organized on November 15, celebrated as Tribal Pride Day, with active participation at every organizational level.

Sat Sharma said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda represents the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of India's Tribal communities. He emphasized that the Pakhwada should not remain limited to formal celebrations but should become a mass awareness campaign, taking the inspiring legacy of Tribal heroes to every village and household, particularly among the younger generation.

Sat Sharma stressed that the BJP's strength lies in its disciplined cadre, strong grassroots network and continuous engagement with the people. He called for better coordination between district, Mandal and booth-level units, directing office bearers to remain accessible to the public and ensure that Government welfare schemes and development initiatives reach every deserving beneficiary. He also sought detailed feedback from party functionaries and discussed future organizational priorities.

Pramod Kapahi assured that all programmes would be organized with proper coordination and comprehensive participation.

Arun Gupta reaffirmed the commitment of the Udhampur district unit to implement the directions of the State leadership and strengthen the party's organizational activities across the district.

Pawan Kumar Gupta emphasized the importance of coordinated organizational efforts and sustained public outreach to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Balwant Singh Mankotia stressed taking the message of Bhagwan Birsa Munda to wider sections of society, particularly the youth.

RS Pathania highlighted the importance of connecting historical contributions and national pride with public awareness.

Sushil Bhardwaj called for active participation of party workers in upcoming programmes to further strengthen the organization.