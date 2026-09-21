BJP to seek white paper on NC Govt’s 2-yrs: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The BJP J&K Chief Sat Sharma today said the party will question the National Conference-led Government over its two-year performance and seek a white paper on its working during the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Autumn Session which is set to begin tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sharma said the NC Government had failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

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"Two years is not less. In the span of two years, if someone does not live up to the expectations of the people, they have not lived up to the expectations of the people," he said.

The BJP Chief said he had spoken to people during the past two years and claimed that many felt "deceived" over their decision to choose the National Conference.

"What work has been done by them? Our party will surround them on the streets and our legislators will ask them in the Assembly to issue a white paper," he said.

"Everyone knows that the National Conference did not meet their expectations in any way," he said.

On the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning three seats in the recent Delhi University Students' Union elections, Sharma said the result showed that people had made up their minds to bring the organisation forward.

He said the ABVP remained among students, listened to their problems and tried to address them, while the Congress-affiliated NSUI could not win a single seat.

Sharma was in Kashmir as part of the BJP's month-long "seva" programme being held in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and said the programme would include drawing and speech competitions for children. "Our children are our future, and on their shoulders the future of the country will come out after some time," he said.