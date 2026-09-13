8.5 lakh diyas, blood donation camps to mark start of campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: The BJP will launch a month-long "Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan" from September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 25 years in public service.

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The campaign will begin with 8.5 lakh diyas being lit across Jammu and Kashmir and blood donation camps organised across the Union Territory.

The party said the drive will reach every household and booth with the message of service, development and Viksit Bharat.

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar here, former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, who was accompanied by BJP J&K General Secretary Baldev singh Billawaria, BJP J&K General Secretary and Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan Incharge Gopal Mahajan, and Media Incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra, said the campaign reflects Modi's 25 years of public life, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister.

He said the aim is not just to celebrate a birthday but to connect people with the national development journey.

Dr Singh said "Aashirwad Ka Diya" will reach households across J&K, with a target of 100 diyas at every booth.

Blood donation camps will also be held by the BJYM on September 17, and blood testing facilities will be arranged for those unable to donate.

BJP J&K General Secretary and campaign in-charge, Gopal Mahajan said the party holds service programmes every year around the PM's birthday, but this year it has been expanded into a month-long campaign to make service a mass movement.

He said the campaign will include programmes such as Aashirwad Ka Diya, Seva Chitra-Sapno Ka Bharat, Namo Seva-Unkahi Kahaniyan, Aangan Milan Sewa, Sewa Ke Rang-Rashtra Ke Sang, Sewa Jyoti Yatra, Sewa Mera Yogdan, Sewa Setu Abhiyan and Jan Sewak Mahakumbh.

The leaders appealed to party workers, elected representatives, youth and social organisations to take the campaign to every village, panchayat and booth.