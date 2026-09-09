NEW DELHI, Sept 9: The BJP on Wednesday announced that it will launch a month-long 'Seva Sankalp' campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to highlight his 25 years in public life.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said Modi's birthday will be observed as 'Seva Diwas'.

He said various programmes will be organised from September 17 to October 17 to highlight Modi's journey of "service and dedication" and his efforts to bring development and welfare schemes to the last person.

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The campaign will highlight the changes brought in people's lives during Modi's 25 years in public life, the BJP chief said.

"The BJP will take the message of Modi's public service to every person," Nabin said.

Modi has brought hope to the country's youth and shifted the focus to women-led development, he said.

Highlighting the Government's welfare measures, Nabin claimed that 25 crore families have been brought out of poverty.

"Modi transformed India from 'fragile five' to a fast-growing economy. India's global stature and respect have risen under Modi," he said. (PTI)