SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir will launch protests across districts against the government to highlight people's issues, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said, "The way the government is currently functioning in Jammu and Kashmir, it is miles away from the common man and the poor... it is the duty of the BJP at this moment to become the voice of the poor and those on the streets."

He said the party tried hard to raise issues confronting the people inside the assembly, but the government had shown no inclination to address the concerns of the poor and various sections of society.