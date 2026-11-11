BJP to intensify 2nd phase of Yuva Samvad Campaign from Nov 15: Arun Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Bharatiya Janata Party Jammu and Kashmir State Secretary and State Convenor of Yuva Samvad Campaign, Arun Sharma stated that the party will intensify the second phase of its nationwide Yuva Samvad Campaign from November 15 to reach out to the younger generation and make them aware of the importance, need and benefits of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sharma was discussing this forthcoming second phase campaign with party leaders Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, Balbir Ram Rattan, Rajinder Chib, Pooja Grover, Narinder Singh, Rohin Chandan, Ashutosh Gupta, Ramesh Katoch and Dr. Vivek Sharma, here today.

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Sharma said, “The campaign is being undertaken in J&K as part of the BJP's nationwide programme named “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao”, aimed at strengthening democratic values, spreading awareness and countering what the party describes as the false and misleading narrative being spread by Congress and other opposition political parties regarding SIR.”

He said, “Under this campaign, BJP leaders and workers will reach out to youth in schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions, besides organising interactive sessions, discussions and awareness programmes at different places.”

“The main objective of Yuva Samvad is to educate young citizens, particularly first-time voters, about the significance of maintaining accurate, updated and transparent electoral rolls,” he added.