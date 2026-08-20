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Home / Videos / BJP To Hold Secretariat Gherao In Srinagar Against Misgovernance, Corruption Of NC Govt: Sat Sharma

BJP To Hold Secretariat Gherao In Srinagar Against Misgovernance, Corruption Of NC Govt: Sat Sharma

  BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Sat Sharma announced that the party will hold a Secretariat Gherao in Srinagar to protest what it described as misgovernance and corruption under the National Conference-led government. ...

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Daily Excelsior
11:18 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Sat Sharma announced that the party will hold a Secretariat Gherao in Srinagar to protest what it described as misgovernance and corruption under the National Conference-led government.

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