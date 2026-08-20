BJP To Hold Secretariat Gherao In Srinagar Against Misgovernance, Corruption Of NC Govt: Sat Sharma
BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Sat Sharma announced that the party will hold a Secretariat Gherao in Srinagar to protest what it described as misgovernance and corruption under the National Conference-led government. ...
BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Sat Sharma announced that the party will hold a Secretariat Gherao in Srinagar to protest what it described as misgovernance and corruption under the National Conference-led government.
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