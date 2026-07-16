BJP to hold massive protest across Kashmir on July 20 against NC Govt’s failures: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced to launch massive protest across Kashmir Valley against the failures of Omar Abdullah led National Conference (NC) Government.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of senior party leaders which was chaired by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma along with Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, Wednesday to review the prevailing political situation and finalize the party's strategy for a major protest against the NC Government.

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J&K BJP general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, treasurer Prabhat Singh Jamwal, media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Social Media in charge, Dr. Makson Tickoo, IT in charge, Gaurav Balgotra, spokesperson, Dr. Hari Dutt Shishu, Sports Cell convenor, Kuldeep Gupta, Rajinder Jamwal, Ravinder Singh, and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the meeting, announced that the BJP would organize a strong protest in Kashmir on July 20, 2026, exposing the complete failure of the Omar Abdullah-led NC Government to fulfil its Constitutional responsibilities and electoral promises.

Sat Sharma said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir voted with expectations of better governance, employment opportunities, improved public services, and transparent administration, but the NC Government has disappointed every section of society. He said that the promises made in the NC's election manifesto regarding employment generation, youth empowerment, better civic amenities, infrastructure development, and public welfare have remained confined to paper.

"The Omar Abdullah Government has failed to provide even basic governance. Instead of addressing unemployment, deteriorating public services, corruption, and development issues, it is repeatedly attempting to divert public attention by raising issues like Statehood to escape accountability for its own failures," Sat Sharma said. He asserted that BJP would continue to stand with the people and expose every anti-public decision of the Government.

Sunil Sharma, in his address, said that corruption has become deeply entrenched under the present dispensation, while transparency and accountability have been completely sidelined. He strongly criticized the Government's policy of outsourcing jobs without establishing a transparent and foolproof recruitment mechanism, saying such policies create ample space for manipulation, favouritism, and corruption while depriving deserving youth of fair employment opportunities.

He further said that the NC Government is deliberately resorting to dirty tactics to delay Panchayat elections, weaken the Panchayati Raj Institutions, and obstruct the functioning of the three-tier democratic system in J & K. He said grassroots democracy cannot be sacrificed for political convenience.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on the growing public resentment against the NC Government's failures and finalized preparations for the July 20 protest. BJP leaders resolved to take the voice of the people to every corner of Kashmir and intensify the struggle until the Government is held accountable for its failures, corruption, anti-youth policies, and neglect of public welfare.