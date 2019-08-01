BJP to form next Govt on its own in J&K: Khanna

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: BJP national vice president & Prabhari Jammu and Kashmir, Avinash Rai Khanna, who has been appointed election incharge for the State, has claimed that the party will form next Government on its own in J&K to usher an era of peace, development and prosperity.

In his first public statement after being given one more important responsibility in the State by the party High Command, Khanna said that in 2015 BJP entered into alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to form the Government with the sole objective of development without compromising on its core issues and ideology. “We did it so to honour the mandate of the people who returned 25 MLAs to the State Assembly and these legislators did their best to come up to the expectations of the people” he added.

Khanna said that political ground in the State is now more favourable for BJP as the people have themselves seen the real faces of Congress and regional parties, who always betrayed them by playing emotional cards but now none of them would succeed in their game plans.

While the BJP was always sincere in strengthening of democracy, others were opportunists, who did not contribute in strengthening democracy at the grass root level and went for boycotting the ULB and Panchayat elections.

Whether in coalition in the State or heading government at the Centre under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, BJP worked to end discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh and treated all the three regions equal in matters related to development and welfare. The Government at the Centre flooded the State with record number of projects of development and welfare schemes.

“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas line of working took all on board without discrimination on the basis of region, religion, gender or caste and people are well convinced that it is the BJP only which is committed for development, ending dynastic rule, checking corruption and ensuring safety and security of common citizens”, Khanna said and added that the party would register splendid victory in next Assembly elections in the State and write new chapter by forming its own Government as the people in Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir have BJP as their first choice and polling of record number of votes in favour of the party in the recent Lok Sabha elections stand testimony to it.