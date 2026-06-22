BJP to fight against backdoor appointments: Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma today accused the Jammu and Kashmir Government of undermining merit-based recruitment by promoting outsourcing and alleged irregularities in the hiring process.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Yoga Day event at Municipal Park in Srinagar, Sharma said the Government must ensure employment opportunities for unemployed youth through a transparent and merit-based recruitment system.

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"The Government should ensure that unemployed youth are provided opportunities through a transparent and merit-based recruitment policy that recognizes and utilizes their talent and capabilities," he said.

Sharma alleged that the NC Government's move to legitimize backdoor appointments through outsourcing was against the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. "The BJP condemns this policy and will oppose it at every level, from the streets to the Secretariat," he said.

Responding to a question on outsourcing of jobs and alleged irregularities in recruitment, the LOP said that BJP was not opposed to employment generation but insisted that recruitment must be conducted fairly. "We are not against giving employment to the youth, but it should be done in a fair manner so that deserving candidates get jobs. Those who work hard should get employment based on merit," he said.

Earlier, addressing the Yoga Day event, Sharma described Yoga as India's gift to humanity and said it had evolved into a global movement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the observance of International Yoga Day at the United Nations."Yoga is a mantra given by India to humanity through which a person can improve his life and help build a healthy society and country," he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion, Sharma urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily routine.