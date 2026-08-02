BJP to carry out massive campaigns of Har Ghar Tiranga, Samrasta outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: J&K BJP held a series of organizational meetings to review and finalize preparations for the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, Tiranga Yatra and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns, stressing meticulous planning and disciplined execution to ensure the successful implementation of every programme at the grassroots.

The meetings were addressed by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, general secretary, (Organization) Ashok Koul, Guru Ravidas Samrasta Abhiyan in charge & general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Har Ghar Tiranga & Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan in charge and general secretary, Gopal Mahajan, and general secretary, Sanjita Dogra.

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Senior party leaders, MLAs, district office bearers and committee members entrusted with various responsibilities under both Abhiyans participated in the deliberations.

Sat Sharma said the BJP leadership is closely reviewing every programme to ensure effective implementation from the district level to every Mandal and booth. He said the party is committed to executing both campaigns with utmost dedication so that the messages of national unity and social harmony reach every household. He reiterated that both campaigns will be regularly monitored to ensure their successful execution and meaningful outreach across Jammu & Kashmir.

Ashok Koul emphasized organizational discipline and continuous monitoring, directing office bearers to maintain close coordination at every level. He said every assigned responsibility must be executed in a time-bound and result-oriented manner, making both Abhiyans a people's movement.

Baldev Singh Billawaria said Kalash Vandan, Kalash distribution, Samrasta Yatra and Samrasta Sampark Abhiyan will be organized across Jammu & Kashmir to spread the teachings of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji and strengthen the spirit of equality, brotherhood and social harmony.

Gopal Mahajan informed that Tiranga Yatras will be organized at the Mandal level on August 10 and 11, followed by constituency-level Tiranga Yatras on August 12 and 13. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be taken to every booth to ensure maximum public participation. He said that party cadre will honour the families of martyrs, clean and decorate the statues and memorials of martyrs, and organize commemorative programmes highlighting their supreme sacrifice for the nation.