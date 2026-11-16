BJP Threatens FIR, Legal Action Against Karra Over Remarks On SPO Killings

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday threatened to file an FIR and initiate legal action against Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra over his remarks on the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, accusing him of attempting to create a rift between the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Addressing a press conference, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed Karra's statement irresponsible and alleged that it amounted to an attempt to demoralise security forces and give a clean chit to Pakistan and terrorists.

"On what basis are you saying that the Army killed them? What evidence do you have? The administration and police have already clarified that terrorists kidnapped them and subsequently killed them," Thakur said.

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He warned that the BJP would file an FIR against Karra and initiate legal action, asking him to apologise to the country, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Thakur alleged that Karra's remarks were aimed at creating a confrontation between the Army and police in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that Congress did not want peace and stability in the region.

Referring to Karra's remarks about the two SPOs allegedly going hunting, Thakur questioned who had sent them hunting and demanded that Karra disclose the source of the information.

He also recalled Karra's earlier remarks on dual currency during his tenure as Finance Minister in the PDP government, accusing him of having a pro-Pakistan mindset.

On Sunday Karra had told reporters that the Congress district president in Kishtwar had informed him that the two SPOs had gone hunting and were carrying guns.

"When they were returning, Army personnel mistook them for terrorists as they were in civilian clothes and opened fire on them," he had said, adding that another version suggested they were killed by terrorists.

Thakur also responded to the controversial remarks by BJP MLA Shagun Parihar concerning the alleged use of mosques in connection with the incident.

Parihar had alleged that announcements were made in mosques before the incident, triggering a political controversy.

Thakur said mosques aree places of peace, worship and brotherhood and rejected the suggestion that they could be used for such activities.

"Our mosques are places of peace, tranquillity, love and affection. People bow their heads there in prayer. Nobody is told there to cut off someone's head," he said.

He added that the BJP respected all religions and places of worship, including mosques, temples and gurdwaras, and maintained that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were brothers.

He said J&K BJP president, Sat Sharma has taken this matter very seriously.

However, while referring to Parihar's remarks, Thakur said her concerns should be viewed in the context of the killing of her father and uncle by terrorists and the hurt caused to her by Karra's statement.

On being asked whether the BJP endorsed Parihar's remarks questioning the police over the handling of the bodies of the slain SPOs, Thakur said she was the elected MLA from the area and had been present at the spot.

"If she has said that they were disrespected, then we should take that seriously because she was present there at that time," he said.

Parihar had reportedly alleged that the bodies of the slain personnel were brought in a dumper instead of an ambulance. Thakur said if any disrespect had been shown to the bodies of the martyrs, action should also be taken against the officials concerned.

He reiterated that the BJP stood by its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and accused Congress leaders of attempting to weaken the country's institutions and security forces. (Agencies)