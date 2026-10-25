Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken serious exception to National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah's statement which it termed as seditious and anti national.

In their separate statements, the party spokespersons and senior leaders, G L Raina , Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia and Altaf Thakur sought unconditional apology from NC chief for his uncalled for and seditious statement.

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Reacting to the statement G L Raina asked “Is August 9, 1953, about to return? Is NC collapsing under the weight of Abdullah Dynasty''?

``Whenever Abdullah family's political fiefdom faces a serious challenge-particularly from within its own ranks-the dynasty shifts the narrative to anti-nationalism and invokes hostile foreign powers, turning a challenge to its authority into a purported threat to the narrow Muslim identity of Kashmiris''.

Raina said the echoes of 1953 are hard to ignore. On August 9 that year, Sheikh Abdullah was dismissed as Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and subsequently arrested amid his parleys with foreign powers.

``Today, as questions emerge over the Abdullah leadership's political authority, the historical parallel is once again being raised. Is this the beginning of another 1953,'' he asked?

Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia also strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Dr Farooq Abdullah at a party workers' convention in Baramulla. He demanded an unconditional public apology for the statement which undermines national unity and misrepresents the historical and political realities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jasrotia also criticised Abdullah's reported remarks describing the media as "sold out",. In a strongly worded statement, Dr Jasrotia said:

"Farooq Abdullah's latest remarks in Baramulla are deeply unfortunate and politically irresponsible. His assertion that Pakistan is 'saving' Kashmiris by raising the Kashmir issue internationally raises serious questions about his political priorities and his understanding of Pakistan's role in the region.

"Pakistan has repeatedly sponsored terrorism and violence that have cost countless innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir. A responsible political leader should be highlighting the suffering caused by terrorism rather than lending credibility to Islamabad's narrative.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah credits Pakistan for 'saving' Kashmiris and questions India's intentions. A former Chief Minister openly thanking a neighbour accused of supporting terrorism, while portraying his own country as a threat, raises serious concerns. This is not constructive politics; it is deeply disappointing, Jasrotia added.

Terming Dr Abdullah's statement seditious, anti-national, Altaf Thakur demanded that NC president be booked.

He said NC chief's remarks undermine national interests and asked him to explain Pakistan's role in decades of bloodshed in Kashmir.

``If he has so much love for Pakistan, he should go there; PoJK residents are desperate to join India'', Thakur added.

Reacting to Abdullah's remarks, Thakur said it was deeply unfortunate that a senior political leader was questioning India's intentions towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir while projecting Pakistan as a force working in their interest.

"Farooq Abdullah's pro-Pakistan statement is seditious and anti-national, and he should be booked for making such remarks. A leader who has taken an oath under the Indian Constitution cannot be allowed to question the country's intentions towards its own people while giving political legitimacy to Pakistan's narrative," Thakur said.

BJP Seh Prabhari Kashmir, H L Bhat also took serious exception to the statement of Dr Abdullah and blamed his party for the present turmoil in Kashmir that led to killing of thousands of people over the years. He said it was the dubious politics of NC which created a wedge between different sections of society in Valley and different regions of J&K. He also demanded action against the NC chief.