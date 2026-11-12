BJP strengthened democracy in Ladakh: Hassan Pasha

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 11: BJP State media secretary, UT Ladakh, Mohd Hassan Pasha said that the recent LAHDC notification marks an important step towards strengthening grassroot democracy, expanding public representation and advancing institutional development in Ladakh.

Talking to reporters here, today he said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah , Ladakh has witnessed a series of important administrative and developmental initiatives aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

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Reacting to statements made by Congress and National Conference (NC) leaders, Hassan Pasha alleged that these parties were creating unnecessary confusion and misleading the public over the LAHDC notification instead of presenting its provisions and implications in the correct perspective.

He stated that the expansion of elected representation from 52 to 100 councillors, along with the restructuring of constituencies across the eight Hill Development Councils, is an important institutional development that deserves a factual and constructive public discussion.

He further said that Ladakh needs constructive politics, development-oriented leadership and responsible public discourse rather than political narratives that create confusion among the people.

"The people of Ladakh deserve facts, not political confusion. Development, democratic participation and empowerment of grassroot institutions must remain our collective priority."