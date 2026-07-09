BJP stands for welfare, dignity of refugees: Sat Sharma

Deva Batala people seek land rights

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: A deputation consisting of dozens of refugee families from Deva Batala, presently settled at Kakku De Kothe in Arnia, called on J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, to apprise him of the difficulties they are facing due to the construction of the border earthen embankment and the unresolved issue of ownership rights over their allotted lands.

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The deputation included prominent members of the refugee community, including Subhash Chander, Narinder Kour, and others. The meeting was led and facilitated by BJP Kisan Morcha president, Rakesh Pant. BJP Protocol Team member Vikrant Gupta was also present.

The members of the deputation informed Sat Sharma that the construction of the border earthen embankment has occupied significant portion of their agricultural lands. They stated that despite being allotted land after their displacement, ownership rights have remained unresolved for years, causing immense hardship to the affected families.

They further apprised him that substantial portions of their allotted land often remain unused due to the border related developments, depriving them of their legitimate agricultural produce and income. They urged that the concerned authorities be directed to hold a direct interaction with the affected families to assess the ground realities and understand their grievances firsthand.

The refugee families also demanded adequate compensation for the losses they have suffered due to the use of their lands. They appealed for a permanent and comprehensive solution to the long-pending issues of land ownership and rehabilitation so that their decades-old hardships are finally addressed.

Sat Sharma, patiently listened to the issues, and assured them that the BJP stands firmly with the displaced families in their legitimate struggle for justice. He said that their genuine concerns would be taken up with the appropriate authorities and that every possible effort would be made to ensure an early and suitable resolution of the issues raised by them.

Sharma further emphasized that the welfare, dignity, and rights of border residents and refugee families remain a priority, adding that the party will continue to pursue their long-pending demands until a just and lasting solution is achieved.