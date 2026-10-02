BJP stands exposed for its betrayal over statehood: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Reiterating the demand for restoration of full statehood with constitutional guarantees for the protection of land, jobs and natural resources without further delay, JKPCC has said that it will further intensify the movement, stating that BJP stands fully exposed for the betrayal to honour its repeated commitments in this regard, before the Parliament, apex court and in the public.

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Addressing a joint press conference here today at Rajiv Bhawan, Jammu, PCC working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and Party’s Chief Whip in Legislative Assembly, Nizamuddin Bhat (MLA) hit out at the Central Govt and BJP for the continuous betrayal and delay in granting the statehood, promised by the Prime Minister and Home Minister, during the past 7 years including on the floor of Parliament, before the Apex Court and in the public, especially to seek massive mandate in the Assembly elections.

Declaring that party will intensify the statehood movement “Hamari Riyasat , Hamara Haq” along with the nationwide campaign of INDIA Block against “Vote Chori” announced yesterday, JKPCC leaders said that BJP stands fully exposed on the issue and the passing of the resolution in the UT Assembly, second time for the restoration of full statehood, is an indication of the resentment over the Centre’s failure to honor its commitment and respect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the rightful demand for statehood .

Asserting that statehood is the right of the people of J&K, Chief Whip of Congress in the Assembly Nizamuddin Bhat said that people are not demanding anything new but the fulfillment of the public commitment by the Centre itself, especially the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the floor of the Parliament and its reiteration, time and again, in public, to which BJP has no answer and so trying to distort and divert attention of people from the fundamental and popular demand of statehood of people of J&K.

From day one, Congress stand is clear that we want full statehood with constitutional guarantees for land and jobs, as were available to the people of J&K right from the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh and also availed by the people in about a dozen other states in the country under the Constitution of India, he asserted.

The Centre Govt and BJP has no answer to this legitimate demand of the people of J&K and as to why it failed to fulfill its public commitments in this regard, even after two years of an elected Govt in place, the senior congress leaders said, reminding that Assembly elections too were held on the directions of the Supreme Court which had also directed for the restoration of statehood to J&K, as early as possible.

The Govt is not even implementing the Supreme Court verdict and unreasonably delaying to grant of statehood in order to rule by proxy, despite an elected Govt. in J&K, which is the negation of the mandate of the people and spirit of democracy.

They said that INDIA Block in its significant meeting yesterday has decided to launch a nationwide campaign to “Save Democracy” from Mahatma Gandhi Jyanti, followed by Opposition MPs march to the office of Election Commission of India on Oct. 6 besides holding of mega rallies in the country as the democracy is under threat since the BJP has hijacked the electoral system through CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who should be sacked and prosecuted.