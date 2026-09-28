BJP Stages Protest In J&K Assembly Over Statehood Resolution, Objects To Pre-1953 References

Srinagar, Sept 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest inside the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly over the resolution concerning restoration of statehood, with Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma objecting to references linked to the pre-1953 constitutional position and the 2000 autonomy resolution.

Speaking in the House, Sharma said that differences between the treasury and opposition benches should not prevent a constructive discussion on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma said the opposition was not required to oppose every issue raised by the government and maintained that the BJP was willing to participate in a positive debate, particularly on the question of restoration of statehood.

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“Sometimes it is very difficult to come to a common consensus. It is not necessary that we always support the opposition. We also want a positive discussion here, especially when it comes to the state,” Sharma said.

However, he strongly objected to the language and references contained in the resolution, particularly references relating to the constitutional position before 1953.

Sharma said such references were not acceptable to the BJP within the constitutional framework of India.

Referring to the autonomy resolution passed by the Assembly in 2000, Sharma said the BJP had opposed it at that time and questioned its inclusion in the present resolution concerning statehood.

He also referred to the constitutional principles of India and said the references incorporated in the resolution were unacceptable to his party.

The BJP has maintained that it supports a discussion on restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir but objects to linking the issue with Article 370 or the 2000 autonomy resolution.

The BJP members’ protest came amid the Assembly’s discussion on the resolution, leading to sharp exchanges between the ruling and opposition benches. (KNC)