New Delhi, Oct 12: The BJP on Monday took a swipe at the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s request for a meeting with the Chief Justice of India, saying the judiciary must remain above day-to-day political battles.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “From separation of powers to desperation for power, Rahul Gandhi has confused constitutional law with political theatre!”

He said the CJI declining to meet Gandhi and Opposition leaders sends an important message: The judiciary must remain above day-to-day political battles.

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“Constitutional institutions cannot be dragged into political theatrics,” he said.

Further attacking the Congress leader, Bhatia said merely carrying a copy of the Constitution does not mean you understands it.

“Read it. Respect it. And learn the doctrine of separation of powers.The Constitution is a guide to governance, not a prop for political performance!” he added.

Intensifying their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of “vote chori”.

The CJI, however, has declined to meet Gandhi over “vote chori” allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

Both Gandhi and Kharge had written to the CJI, seeking a meeting between 4 and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum, demanding an end to “vote chori”, CEC’s resignation, halting of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and switching back to the paper ballot format. (PTI)