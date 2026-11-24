New Delhi, Nov 24: The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday announced their tie-up for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that the CM post will go to the SAD as it would be the "big brother" in the alliance.

Shah said the two parties would contest all 117 seats in Punjab.

The SAD had exited the NDA in 2020 amid widespread protests over three farm laws, ending a 24-year partnership. The laws were eventually withdrawn.

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Asked whether this can again be an issue in the alliance, Shah said since the laws themselves were withdrawn where is the question of any issue arising out of that.

Announcing the alliance at a press conference here along with Shah and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the two parties will work together to make Punjab a developed state.

"BJP-SAD will resolve all issues in Punjab, including drug menace," Badal said while describing the tie-up as an "emotional alliance".

Badal exuded confidence that the alliance will win more than 100 seats in the polls and that the AAP's seat tally in Punjab will drop to single digits.

"PM Narendra Modi has agreed to participate in a program to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of my father Parkash Singh Badal on December 8," he added.

Shah said a detailed manifesto would be finalised soon by the two parties for the assembly elections, but eradicating the drug menace from Punjab and working together for the welfare of farmers and promoting Hindu-Sikh unity would be among the key focus areas.

"The BJP's promise of resolving farmer issues and promoting Hindu-Sikh unity will get a boost with SAD joining hands with us," he said.

"BJP's oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal is back in NDA; we wholeheartedly welcome their return," Shah said, adding that Prime Minister Modi is very happy with the SAD's return to the NDA.

He said the NDA is now complete with the Akali Dal coming back to its fold.

"Our relationship with the Akali Dal has always been strong; our ties go back to the Vajpayee-Advani era," the Union Minister noted.

Nabin said it is a natural alliance for the benefit of the people of Punjab and for Hindu-Sikh unity.

"BJP-SAD alliance will work together to make Punjab a developed state, seat-sharing talks will take place soon," he said.

Shah said the alliance talks took longer than expected because "we wanted the SAD to return as a permanent member of the National Democratic Alliance".

"The AAP would have lost even without this alliance, but the BJP and SAD coming together will ensure their complete wipeout," Shah said.

"Promoting Punjab's development and culture is a key plank for both BJP and SAD," Shah said.

Elections in Punjab are due early next year.

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was also part of the Modi government as a minister with Cabinet rank, had also resigned.

The buzz over a possible reunion was ignited when Badal met PM Modi at his office in the Parliament House in the month of August.

At that time, Badal did not comment on the possibility of a reunion with the NDA.

Talks of reunion again gained prominence when Shah, last month in Delhi, predicted an NDA government in Punjab in 2027.

Shah had then said that people of Punjab had decided that there was going to be an NDA govt there this time.

His remarks again fuelled speculation in the political circles about an imminent reunion between the SAD and the BJP.

Shah, who came to Chandigarh on November 1, again said that an NDA government will be formed in the border state.

On November 2, when SAD president Badal was asked about the possibility of re-alliance, he gave a guarded response to speculation, saying, "you will come to know in a few days what will happen".

Badal maintained that, except the Congress and the AAP, he was open for an alliance with other parties which accept his party's philosophy.

Both the SAD and the BJP formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

After both the parties parted ways, the SAD and BJP fought the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls separately, and their individual electoral performances remained dismal.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP won two seats, and the SAD could register victories in three assembly segments out of a total 117-member Assembly.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP failed to open an account, while the SAD won only one seat from Bathinda out of 13 parliamentary constituencies.

However, the vote share of the BJP doubled to 18.56 per cent, as compared to 9.63 per cent in 2019.

Prior to the end of the electoral alliance, both the Akalis and the BJP used to contest together. As per the previous pact in the assembly polls, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats.

In parliamentary polls, the SAD used to fight for 10 seats and the BJP the remaining three. (AGENCIES)