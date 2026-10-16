BJP seeking to return to power in Punjab to profit from drug trade: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the drug menace and "growing organised crime" in Punjab, and accused the BJP of being responsible for the menace in the state.

In a post on X, Kejriwal accused the BJP of colluding with a party he referred to as the "Chitta Party" to spread drugs in Punjab between 2007 and 2017, and alleged that it is now seeking to return to power in the state to profit from the drug trade.

He also alleged that the BJP had allowed those involved in spreading the gangster culture in Punjab to enjoy "protection" in Sabarmati jail, and raised questions over the alleged movement of drugs through Adani Port.

Advertisement

Kejriwal's remarks came after Shah alleged Punjab is grappling with a flourishing drug trade and the growing threat from gangsters and organised crime.

The Home Minister had said the Centre would seek the Punjab Government's response over two incidents in the state - the death by suicide of a man from Dirba who allegedly faced harassment after raising the issue of drug supply in his locality and the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Shah had also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation, demanding decisive action against drug networks and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals.

Responding to Shah, Kejriwal alleged that states governed by the BJP for years are facing a severe drug menace and questioned why the party is now raising the issue in Punjab.

He further alleged that the BJP had its eyes on Punjab's water resources, Panjab University and Chandigarh, and accused it of seeking to revive the three farm laws that had triggered widespread protests.

"Punjab will never allow this to happen," Kejriwal said. (PTI)