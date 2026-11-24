New Delhi, Nov 24: The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are likely to announce their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls here on Tuesday.

The announcement is likely to be made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters here at 1 pm.

Negotiations on seat-sharing between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls have been underway.

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The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also part of the Modi government as a minister with Cabinet rank.

Last month in Delhi, Shah had predicted an NDA government in Punjab in 2027. When he came to Chandigarh on November 1, he again said an NDA government will be formed in the border state.

The statement reignited the buzz about a possible SAD-BJP alliance.

On November 2, when SAD president Badal was asked about the possibility of a re-alliance, he gave a guarded response to speculation, saying, "You will come to know in a few days as to what will happen".

He reiterated that, except for the Congress and the AAP, he is open to an alliance with other parties which accept his party's philosophy.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP won two seats, and the SAD could register victories in three assembly segments out of a total of 117.

Prior to the end of the electoral alliance, both the Akalis and the BJP used to contest together. As per the previous pact in the assembly polls, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats.

In parliamentary polls, the SAD used to fight for 10 seats and the BJP the remaining three. (PTI)