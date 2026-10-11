BJP ruined future of youth, owes answers on jobs: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: National Conference additional general secretary and former minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today lashed out at the BJP for its failure to address the growing problem of educated unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir during its nearly decade-long tenure of `misgovernance' through alliance and proxy governments.

Addressing a meeting at lanipur, ( Ward No.37) in Jammu North Assembly Constituency, which was organized by Anju Mehra, Rita Gupta, Chand Gupta and Surekha Sharma, Sadhotra said the BJP owed a clear answer to the people of J&K, particularly the educated youth, on what it had actually delivered on the employment front beyond making tall promises.

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"Thousands of young men and women spent their most productive years preparing for competitive examinations, acquiring professional qualifications and waiting for recruitment opportunities. What did the BJP give them? Promises, delays, uncertainty and, in several instances, controversies surrounding recruitment," he said.

Sadhotra said the J&K youth had been made to pay a heavy price for the failure of successive BJP-backed arrangements for nearly a decade between 2014 and 2024 to create meaningful employment opportunities. He said unemployment was not merely an economic issue but had serious social consequences. "The most painful consequence of this neglect is the frustration and despair among our youth. When a qualified young person repeatedly faces closed doors, delayed recruitments and uncertain prospects, frustration naturally grows. A section of desperate and vulnerable youth can become easy prey to substance abuse and other destructive influences. Families are being devastated, parents are watching their children lose direction and precious lives are being damaged," he added.

On the occasion, a large number of women joined Nation Conference. Sadhotra welcomed their joining, describing their decision as a reflection of the growing faith in the party's people-centric policies and inclusive approach.

Ayesha Gupta (In-charge Women Wing Jammu North Assembly Constituency) and Anju Mehra (Co-Incharge) also addressed the gathering.

Others who spoke/present on the occasion included- Sandeep Singh Manhas, Vishwajeet Singh Sambyal, Veer Ji Bhat, Rajinder Singh, Priyanka Dogra, Poonam Sharma, Wahida Kousar, Shallu Sharma, Seema Bhat, Pushp Jandial, Amit Singh Jamwal, Sangram Singh Manhas, Kewal Sharma, Rajinder Banial, Sonu Pangotra, Sandy Chib, Mona Gupta, Rani Kumari, Yashpal Dogra, Chintamani Goswami, Ashwani Gupta and Priya Rani.