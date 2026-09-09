BJP reviews ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’, calls for massive grassroots mobilization across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8 : In order to review the programmes under the ongoing "Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan" a meeting was held here today.

The meeting was chaired by Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Nirmal Singh, BJP J&K General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Bilawaria and Gopal Mahajan, who are the Incharge of the Abhiyan and was attended by BJP vice-presidents Priya Sethi, Rakesh Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan and Rashpaul, secretaries Reema Padha, Arun Sharma and Pawan Sharma, all Cells Incharge Ved Sharma, BJYM president Arun Prabhat, OBC Morcha president Brahmjyot, Mahila Morcha president Neha Mahajan, Kisan Morcha president Rakesh Pant, and other senior leaders of the party.

Advertisement

Reviewing the progress of the 11 major programmes, including Aashirwad Ka Diya, Sapno Ka Bharat, Sewa Smaran, Angan Ka Milan, Kahani Badlav Ki, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Sewa Jyoti Yatra, Sewa Mera Yogdan, Rangoli Rashtriya, Sewa Setu Abhiyan and Jan Sewak Maha Kumbh-Panchayat Se Parliament, the leaders called for making every programme people-centric and result-oriented.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nirmal Singh said, "Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan reflects the BJP's commitment to connecting governance, public service and national development with every section of society."

He stressed that the campaign should reach every village and booth and inspire people to become active partners in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

Jugal Kishore Sharma called upon party workers to transform the campaign into a powerful grassroots movement.

He particularly stressed the importance of blood donation camps, saying that voluntary blood donation is a noble service that can directly save lives and should witness maximum participation across J&K.

Gopal Mahajan, Incharge of the Abhiyan, reviewed programme-wise preparations and directed functionaries to ensure effective execution at the ground level.

He emphasized that "Aashirwad Ka Diya" on September 17, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, must reach every household and grassroots unit.

Mahajan further stressed preparations for the Sewa Jyoti Yatra on October 7, to be conducted across villages nationwide, along with a collective Sankalp for Viksit Bharat through all campaign activities.