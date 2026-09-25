BJP Rejects Omar’s J&K Statehood Resolution; Says Won’t Allow Article 370 Debate In House

Srinagar, Sep 25: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Friday rejected the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on statehood restoration, and said the party will not allow a debate or admission on issues of autonomy or Article 370.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma termed the resolution brought before the House as “controversial, disputed, and invalid,” and asserted that the BJP would never tolerate any attempt to revisit issues settled in the past.

Abdullah moved a resolution in the assembly to seek urgent restoration of full statehood to the Union territory, leading to turbulent scenes in the House and even fist fights.

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Members of the opposition BJP stormed the well of the House in protest, and angry words broke out between them and legislators of the ruling National Conference. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for 30 minutes when his pleas asking the MLAs to return to their seats went unheeded.

The resolution reads: “In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”

The NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution on June 26, 2000, for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953.

On November 6, 2024, the house passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.

However, Sharma, the LoP in the assembly, launched a scathing attack on the government after the resolution was moved.

He recalled that the autonomy resolution was rejected by the Centre during prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, and pointed out that Omar Abdullah was part of the ruling NDA at the time.

“The resolution moved today is controversial and disputed. The so-called autonomy resolution that the BJP had rejected and torn apart during Vajpayee’s tenure — while Omar Abdullah was in his government — bringing up that resolution again today, or referencing their so-called 2024 resolution on special status, makes this an entirely controversial, unacceptable, and invalid resolution that the BJP will never tolerate,” the LoP said.

He said the BJP fully rejects the resolution and demands that the chief minister clarify whether he continued to remain in Vajpayee’s cabinet even after the autonomy resolution was rejected.

Sharma accused the government of referencing the past resolutions solely to stoke public sentiment and deflect from administrative shortcomings.

“Today, having lost credibility in Jammu and Kashmir on governance issues, this government is introducing such terminology simply to revive its image and whip up so-called sympathy, sentiments, and emotions among Kashmiris. The BJP rejects this outright. Under no circumstances will we allow a debate or admission on so-called autonomy or Article 370,” he added.

The LoP challenged the government to an open debate over the issue of statehood, and alleged that the ruling dispensation is “deliberately creating controversies around special status to stall statehood”.

“You are trying to mislead Kashmir. Under the pretext of statehood, you are raising these issues simply to delay it. You know that once statehood is granted, you will face tough questions about your performance.

“To hide your failures, you are deliberately prolonging statehood. Just a week ago, you met the Union Home Minister, and now you have orchestrated this conspiracy to delay statehood because your governance is coming under scrutiny,” he said.

Sharma also questioned the Congress’ stand and sought a clarification from the party on its stance over the resolution.

“From Rahul Gandhi down to their state unit chief, they must clarify their position. Do they support this resolution, the pre-1953 position, and Article 370, or do they stand with the government? If they support the government, do they endorse its stance on Article 370 and the so-called autonomy resolution?” Sharma asked.

The LoP warned that the BJP would continue its protest until clear answers are provided by both the government and the Congress party. (Agencies)