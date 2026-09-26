BJP rejects NC resolution; opposes debate on autonomy, Article 370: LoP

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 25: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma today rejected the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, terming it "controversial, disputed, and invalid" and questioning the reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution and the National Conference's 2024 resolution on special status.

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Sharma made the remarks outside the assembly after the conclusion of the fourth day of the ongoing session.

"The resolution moved today is controversial and disputed. The so-called autonomy resolution that the BJP had rejected and torn apart during Vajpayee's tenure, while Omar Abdullah was in his government, bringing up that resolution again today makes this an entirely controversial, unacceptable and invalid resolution that the BJP will never tolerate," he said.

The LoP recalled that the autonomy resolution was rejected by the Centre during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure and questioned Omar Abdullah's role in the then NDA government.

"Under no circumstances will we allow a debate or admission on so-called autonomy or Article 370," he said.

Sharma accused the government of referring to past resolutions to revive public sentiment and divert attention from governance issues.

"You are trying to mislead Kashmir. Under the pretext of statehood, you are raising these issues simply to delay it," he said.

The BJP leader also questioned the Congress' position on the resolution and sought clarity from its central and J&K leadership.

"From Rahul Gandhi down to their state unit chief, they must clarify their position. Do they support this resolution, the pre-1953 position and Article 370, or do they stand with the government?" he asked.

He said the BJP would continue its protest until the government and Congress clarify their positions.

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia termed any discussion in the Legislative Assembly on autonomy and restoration of the pre-1953 position of J&K "illegal", while accusing the Government of using its Statehood resolution to sideline the issue of daily-wagers.

Speaking to reporters after the day's proceedings, Mankotia said the issue of daily-wagers was listed for discussion today but the Government instead brought the Statehood resolution, which he alleged was not part of the day's business.

"Discussing autonomy and the pre-1953 position in the Assembly is illegal," Mankotia said, objecting to the issues being raised in the context of the Statehood debate.

He alleged that the Government deliberately brought the Statehood resolution to divert attention from its commitment to regularise daily-wagers.

"The resolution listed for today was on the issue of daily-wagers. The Government knew it did not have an answer on the issue and brought a resolution which was not in the business for the day," he said.

Mankotia said the Statehood resolution could have been brought on Monday and alleged that its introduction today was aimed at sidelining the daily-wagers' issue.

He also alleged that the National Conference was seeking to link restoration of Statehood with autonomy and the pre-1953 position, which, he said, amounted to opposing restoration of Statehood in its present form.

"They have deliberately brought the issue of making J&K a State with autonomy and the pre-1953 situation. This means they do not want Statehood to be restored to J&K," he alleged.

Mankotia accused the National Conference of being opposed to the interests of the people of J&K and said the BJP rejected the demand for autonomy and restoration of the pre-1953 position.

Another BJP MLA Vikram Singh Randhawa defended the opposition's disruption of the Legislative Assembly, saying the BJP had to adopt "another method" when the government failed to listen to the people's voice.

"We are the representatives of the people. When we keep the voice of the people loud and clear, and they don't listen, then we have to adopt another method. We have to open many doors to wake up the government," he said.

He said the BJP had shown that it was a "strong opposition." "Today, we have given them a sign that this is a strong opposition," he said.

On statehood, Randhawa said the BJP supported restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but maintained that the Centre's assurance should be taken into account.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on statehood, Randhawa said Jammu and Kashmir would get statehood "at the right time" after development.

Asked whether the BJP wanted to debate the statehood resolution, Randhawa questioned what there was to debate. "What will we debate with them? They have no foundation. They have been unable to do anything for the past two years," he said.

"Let them set the parameters first. After that, we will tell them whether they want to debate or not," he added.