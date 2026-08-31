BJP rejects Mirwaiz’s call to political parties on Art 370

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today rejected Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's call for political parties to unite for the restoration of Article 370, asserting that there was "absolutely no question" of bringing back the provision.

The BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Parliament had taken a "historic constitutional decision" on August 5, 2019, and the Supreme Court had subsequently upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

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"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq should understand that Article 370 is not coming back. Parliament has buried Article 370 forever and no political party, leader or pressure group can reverse that constitutional reality," he said.

Thakur said calls for the restoration of Article 370 risked reopening old divisions and disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir.

"Statements of this nature are meant to provoke people and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the Valley once again. This will never be allowed," he said.

He said Kashmir had already paid a heavy price for violence and instability, and that the sacrifices of security personnel, civilians and political workers should not be undermined.

"Kashmir has witnessed enough bloodshed, shutdowns, stone-pelting and disruption. The people should not be pushed towards another cycle of instability," Thakur said.

He said the younger generation was looking towards education, employment, entrepreneurship, investment and tourism rather than a return to the politics of violence and shutdowns.

Thakur maintained that political parties were free to express their views within the constitutional framework, but questioned the relevance of repeatedly demanding the reversal of a constitutional decision upheld by the country's highest court.

On Statehood, Thakur said the BJP stood by its position that J&K's Statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.

"There is a clear distinction between Statehood and Article 370. Statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, as has been stated by the Government. But there is absolutely no question of bringing back Article 370," he said.

He accused those seeking to revive the Article 370 debate of ignoring the aspirations of the younger generation.

Thakur urged political parties to focus their competition on development and governance rather than issues he described as constitutionally settled.