BJP regime expanding liquor trade in Jammu for tax mobilization: Harshdev

Over 200 vends in Jammu, 4 in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: At a time when people were seeking end to all discrimination against Jammu region in the matter of development, funds allocation, employment etc, the BJP regime has come up with the bizarre proposition of opening more liquor vends in Jammu region as against Kashmir.

While around 200 liquor shops are being auctioned in Jammu region, merely 4 liquor shops are proposed for Kashmir region. Is this the new mechanism conceptualized to end bias against Jammu region post Art 370 abrogation as was being repeatedly announced by BJP leadership?” JKNPP chairman Harshdev Singh said while addressing a press conference in Jammu today.

Harshdev said that the successive Govts had been relying upon Jammu region for revenue generation. He divulged that the statistics provided in Assembly in response to various AQs had revealed that Jammu region accounts for around 76% of the total tax collection in J&K.

“Such tax collections are raised in the form of GST, Excise duty, VAT, Motor spirit tax, stamp duty, Passenger tax, Toll tax etc. And while the major part of revenue is realized from Jammu region, its share in the development and allied sectors in minimal. Even post Art 370 abrogation, the focus of Ghe govt has remained on Kashmir and several development and employment packages having been announced for the said region with a mere sprinkling falling in the kitty of dogra land”, rued Singh.

Not only had the Govt now proposed a higher number of liquor vends as a measure of resource mobilization from Jammu region, but it also installed four Toll Plazas around Jammu city with two others in the offing. The Govt policy of taxing Jammu and spending in Kashmir is akin to the popular adage of “robbing peter and paying paul”. It further smacked of a deeper conspiracy. The helmsmen seemed to be scared of the Kashmir leadership and hence Jammu region is being chosen for this noxious liquor trade”, Singh lamented.