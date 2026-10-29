BJP raises questions over reported construction near Shankaracharya Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Bhartiya Janata Party has raised questions on reported construction of a mazaar-like structure along approach road to the sacred Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, seeking immediate administrative accountability regarding the sanction of Rs 44.37 lakh for the project.

Reacting sharply to the development, former MLC and BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina questioned the authorization, legality, and exact public purpose of the ongoing works. Highlighting that Shankaracharya Hill is crowned by an ancient Shiva temple representing centuries-old spiritual and civilizational heritage, Raina emphasized that any development in this ecologically sensitive hillside vicinity demands absolute transparency, strict statutory compliance, and the utmost sensitivity.

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The controversy has intensified public apprehensions regarding historical and religious identity, compounded by circulating social media visuals that reportedly show structures resembling graves in the forested approach area. Raina stressed that the administration must address these growing concerns through concrete facts and transparent action, clarifying whether all necessary forest, environmental, and statutory permissions were legally secured prior to execution.

Furthermore, the BJP demanded clear, factual answers regarding who originally proposed the initiative, which authority sanctioned the public funds, who currently owns the land, and what specific public utility is being served. Raina asserted that the Government cannot escape accountability by shifting blame onto subordinate officials, emphasizing that safeguarding the region's treasured heritage landmarks is an essential administrative duty that cannot be compromised.

Concluding the party's official stance, the leadership called for an immediate halt to any unauthorized activities at the site, a transparent public disclosure of all expenditure and approval records, and an independent inquiry into the entire sanction process. If any legal or judicial violations are ultimately established, strict departmental action must follow, alongside full restoration of the site in strict accordance with the law.