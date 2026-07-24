BJP protests cop killing in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers today staged a protest in south Kashmir's Anantnag district against the killing of a policeman in a terrorist attack in the town's Lal Chowk area.

Scores of BJP workers took out a rally from Khanabal chowk to the Housing Colony in Anantnag, raising slogans condemning the attack and demanding an end to the killing of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Addressing the protesters, BJP Anantnag district president Rakesh Koul said the party had a responsibility "as humanity and as a party" to stand with the slain policeman and his family. "The person who has been snatched from us, and those who have killed him, will face the worst consequences," Koul said.

He said terrorist groups had become "perturbed" since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office and alleged that Pakistan was behind the violence in Jammu and Kashmir."The people of Kashmir were never with this. The people here have always wanted peace. This is the land of Sufis and Rishis. This is happening at the behest of Pakistan, and we will give a reply," he said.

Koul also accused Pakistan of encouraging militancy among Kashmiri youth. "Who brought the youngsters of Kashmir to militancy? Why would we not say they are involved in the terrorist acts here?" he said.

Referring to the security situation, Koul said the situation in Kashmir had improved significantly over the years. "Our markets used to close at 4 p.m., but the situation has changed. There are only a few people left, and they too will be taken care of," he said.

Referring to India's military action earlier this year, Koul said Operation Sindoor had only been paused and warned of further action if Pakistan did not change its approach. "We have put Operation Sindoor on hold. If the neighbours do not budge, we will do what we did during Operation Sindoor," he said.