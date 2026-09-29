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Home / Videos / BJP Protesting Against Statehood Resolution Stages Walkout

BJP Protesting Against Statehood Resolution Stages Walkout

BJP legislators continued their protest in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly against the resolution seeking restoration of Statehood, reiterating their objections to its wording and scope. The BJP members claimed that the Law Department had already advised against...

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Daily Excelsior
10:35 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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BJP legislators continued their protest in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly against the resolution seeking restoration of Statehood, reiterating their objections to its wording and scope. The BJP members claimed that the Law Department had already advised against moving the resolution in the Assembly. They questioned the decision to proceed with it despite the alleged advice.

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