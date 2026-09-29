BJP Protesting Against Statehood Resolution Stages Walkout
BJP legislators continued their protest in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly against the resolution seeking restoration of Statehood, reiterating their objections to its wording and scope. The BJP members claimed that the Law Department had already advised against...
BJP legislators continued their protest in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly against the resolution seeking restoration of Statehood, reiterating their objections to its wording and scope. The BJP members claimed that the Law Department had already advised against moving the resolution in the Assembly. They questioned the decision to proceed with it despite the alleged advice.
Advertisement
Advertisement