BJP protest a tactic to divert attention from public anger: Karra

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra today termed the BJP's protest a "diversionary tactic," saying it was aimed at deflecting attention from growing public anger over issues including the donation theft and alleged leaks of NEET examination papers.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said, "There are two or three backgrounds to the BJP protest. The first background is that there is a wave of anger against them across the country, whether it is regarding the donation theft or the leaked papers of NEET exams, or the changing situation in the country."

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On Sunday, scores of BJP workers staged a protest outside the congress headquarters here, against Sonia Gandhi allegedly objecting to singing of the full version of the "Vande Matram" at an independence Day event in Delhi.

Karra said the BJP was trying to divert public attention from the issues concerning the youth and students. "First, they want to give a diversion to the entire country. As you can see, there is no state in the country where the youth, students and the future of this country is not in a state of anger. So, this is one of the diversions."

Karra also rejected the BJP's allegation that the Congress had disrespected Vande Mataram, saying the party had objected only to a version of the song that it did not accept. "There is nothing to be disrespected. However, by mistake, they used a version that the Congress did not accept," he said. Click here to watch video

He added, "The Congress Party has clearly stated that it is a twisted version. They are presenting a wrong version. We do not accept that," Karra said.

He alleged that the BJP's protest was a diversionary tactic reflecting the party's frustration. "So, under a diversionary tactic, the frustration of the BJP is being exposed," he said.

Referring to the BJP protesters, Karra alleged that the BJP members came as attackers and the party had lodged a complaint. "The way they came here as attackers. We have lodged a complaint against them. There can be a procession or a protest," Karra said.