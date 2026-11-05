BJP president Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 5: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple on his first visit to Gorakhpur after assuming the top post in the party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakh Peethadhishwar or chief priest of the shrine, welcomed Nabin and accompanied him during his visit to the temple complex.

Nabin offered prayers before the idol of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

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After the prayers, Adityanath took the BJP chief on a tour of the temple premises and briefed him about the Nath sect and its traditions.

The chief minister also presented a traditional 'angvastra', 'prasad' and an idol of Gorakhnath to Nabin.

Nabin later left to attend a BJP programme.

Union ministers Kamlesh Paswan and Pankaj Chaudhary, who's also the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, state general secretary Dharampal Singh, state minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MPs Ravi Kishan and Vijay Dubey, state BJP vice-president Kameshwar Singh and MLA Vipin Singh were present at the temple during Nabin's visit.

The BJP president also visited the residence of Nishad party chief and state minister Sanjay Nishad. (PTI)