BJP predicts NC split, slams Omar over Jammu’s “neglect” in Cabinet reshuffle

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Predicting that the ruling National Conference will split "very soon" because of the "misdeeds" of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the BJP on Wednesday expressed anguish over the alleged neglect of the Jammu region in general, and the Hindu community in particular, in the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Addressing a joint press conference along with party spokespersons, Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia, Zorawar Singh Jamwal and advocate Parimoksh Seth, J&K BJP chief spokesperson advocate Sunil Sethi said the party had already predicted that the NC's disintegration would begin the day Omar Abdullah reshuffled his Cabinet. "That prediction is now coming true," he said.

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Sethi noted that when the Council of Ministers had six members, three were from Jammu. "We expected that at least one of the three vacant berths would go to Jammu and that Hindu representation would be increased. Instead, the reshuffle has hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu, especially the Hindus," he said.

Pointing out that only one Hindu face remains in the Cabinet, he questioned why Satish Sharma was dropped. "He faced the fewest allegations of corruption, whereas those facing serious allegations have been retained," he said.

He added that if the NC wanted to drop Satish Sharma, it should at least have accommodated its other Hindu MLAs. "The plains of Jammu have no representation in the Council of Ministers. How can the people of Jammu expect justice from this Government?" he asked. Click here to watch video

Advocate Sunil Sethi said the events within the NC after the reshuffle clearly indicated that the party was headed for a split and could be wiped out from J&K's political scene. He pointed to NC leaders openly opposing the party leadership and supporters shouting slogans against the party. "Many are not speaking publicly, but there is strong resentment within the party," he claimed.

He alleged that the NC had tried to contain the rift by accommodating senior leaders loyal to Omar Abdullah. "This is not a Cabinet of the Government but a kitchen cabinet," he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Chief Minister, Sethi alleged that Omar Abdullah had "converted the National Conference into the Muslim Conference." He further alleged that Omar wanted to "punish" the Hindu community for voting for the BJP.