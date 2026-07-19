J&K BJP Defers Secretariat Gherao March In View Of Floods In Rajouri, Poonch

Srinagar, Jul 19: Opposition BJP on Sunday said it has postponed its "Secretariat Gherao" march in the wake of the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The party had scheduled the protest march on Monday.

"The Jammu and Kashmir BJP's protest (Secretariat Gherao) at Lal Chowk, which was scheduled for July 20, 2026, has been postponed due to the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch," a party spokesperson said.

He said a fresh date for the protest will be announced shortly.

At least 11 people were killed and seven others went missing as torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Sunday, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation. (Agencies)