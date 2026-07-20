BJP postpones Secretariat gherao against job outsourcing

Party team reaches flood-hit Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today postponed its July 20 protest and Secretariat 'gherao' against the J&K Government's job outsourcing policy and other major public issues following the deadly flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

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Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the decision was taken to ensure that rescue and relief operations remain uninterrupted.

He said the party did not want to disrupt the administration's efforts at a time when people were facing immense hardship.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the party had completed all preparations for the protest march from Lal Chowk to the Civil Secretariat against the Government's job outsourcing policy and other major issues concerning J&K.

However, he said the BJP leadership decided to defer the programme in view of the disaster, which has claimed lives and caused widespread damage.

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"We are not cancelling the protest. A fresh date will be announced after a few days," Sharma said.

"This is not an appropriate time for political agitation when people are in pain and in need of help," he said.

Keeping the humanitarian situation in view, he said the BJP's central and J&K leadership had decided to constitute teams of party leaders and workers to visit the affected areas, particularly Rajouri and Poonch, to assist those impacted by the disaster.

He described the destruction in Rajouri as unprecedented and said the entire Union Territory was in shock. "The BJP and its leadership are deeply pained by the situation," he said.

"It is a major disaster, and as a responsible political party, we have certain duties towards the people of J&K," Sharma added.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were closely monitoring the situation.

He said the Home Minister had spoken to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah earlier in the day to review the situation.

He added that BJP leaders had been directed to visit the affected areas, stay with the affected families and share ground-level feedback with both the Central Government and the J&K Government so that necessary assistance could be extended.

Meanwhile, late in the evening, a BJP team led by LOP Sunil Sharma and comprising MLA Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat, State vice president & former MLC Sehnaz Ganai, State general secretary Gopal Mahajan, State president ST Morcha Abdul Gani and State spokesperson Zorawar Singh, reached Surankote in Poonch district to assess the damage caused by flash floods triggered by heavy rains.