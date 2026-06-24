BJP pays tribute to Dr Mookerjee on his Balidan Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

KASHMIR/JAMMU, June 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership across Jammu & Kashmir paid rich tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, eminent nationalist thinker, and champion of India’s unity and integrity, on his Balidan Diwas (martyrdom day).

BJP National General Secretary, Rajya Sabha MP, and J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, BJP J&K President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma CA, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation Chairman Dr Anirban Ganguly, BJP J&K Vice Presidents Rajiv Charak, and Dr Shehnaz Ganai, BJP J&K General Secretary Anwar Khan, MLA Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, and J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, along with other senior leaders and party workers paid tributes to Dr Mookherjee at Tagore Hall, Srinagar (Kashmir).

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Tarun Chugh, while paying tribute, said that Dr Mookerjee’s life was a symbol of unwavering patriotism and selfless service to the nation. He said that Dr Mookerjee sacrificed his life while fighting against discriminatory provisions and worked tirelessly to ensure the complete integration of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India. He added that today’s India continues to draw inspiration from his vision of one nation, one constitution, and one flag.

Sat Sharma said that Dr Mookerjee’s supreme sacrifice laid the foundation for a stronger and more united India. He remarked that the historic changes witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir in recent years reflect the fulfillment of Dr Mookerjee’s long-cherished vision. He called upon party workers to dedicate themselves to nation-building by following his ideals of nationalism, integrity, and public service.

Dr Anirban Ganguly highlighted Dr Mookerjee’s immense contribution to national thought and democratic values. He said that Dr Mookerjee stood firmly against separatist tendencies and envisioned a culturally confident, united, and progressive India. His ideas, he said, remain highly relevant in contemporary nation-building.

Meanwhile, BJP J&K General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, while leading a tribute programme at Dak Bungalow, Verinag in Anantnag district, said that Dr Mookerjee’s martyrdom was a defining moment in India’s journey towards national integration. He urged party workers to take Dr Mookerjee’s message of nationalism and selfless service to every household and continue working for a strong, united, and developed India.

At the BJP headquarters in Jammu, BJP General Secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria also paid heartfelt tribute, recalling Dr Mookerjee’s historic struggle against the concept of separate symbols and constitutional arrangements within one nation.