BJP pays glowing tribute to Pt Prem Nath Dogra on his birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, celebrated the birth anniversary of Sher-e-Duggar Pt. Prem Nath Dogra with great enthusiasm across the Union Territory on Saturday.

The main programme was organised at Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Chowk, here in which senior party leaders performed Hawan and Yagya, followed by floral tribute to the veteran leader.

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BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Nirmal Singh, MLAs, Yudhvir Sethi, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, Arvind Gupta, Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat and Devyani Rana, and general secretary, Sanjita Dogra, were among the hundreds of BJP activists and leaders who paid tribute to this great visionary leader and recalled his remarkable contribution to Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP vice-president Priya Sethi, former Mayors Chander Mohan Gupta and Rajinder Sharma, secretaries, Arun Sharma and Pawan Sharma, treasurer, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, former Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma, media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, All Cells in charge, Ved Sharma, BJYM president, Arun Prabhat and other senior party functionaries attended the programme.

District president, Rajesh Gupta conducted the proceedings, district Prabhari, Brijeshwar Rana proposed vote of thanks on the occasion. Sat Sharma, while paying glowing tribute to Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, described him as one of the tallest nationalist leaders who dedicated his entire life to public service and the cause of national unity. He said Pt. Dogra played a historic role in strengthening the nationalist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for complete integration of the region with the rest of India.

Recalling the Praja Parishad Movement, Sat Sharma said that Pt. Dogra courageously led the struggle at a time when people faced bullets for hoisting the Tiranga. His unwavering commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations.

He asked party workers to follow Pt. Dogra's ideals, work with dedication for public welfare and remain committed to the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said Pt. Prem Nath Dogra was a towering personality whose life embodied nationalism, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the people. His contribution to the Praja Parishad Movement and his struggle for the honour of the Tiranga remains an enduring source of inspiration for those working for national unity.

Yudhvir Sethi said Pt. Dogra's ideals continue to guide the nationalist movement in Jammu and Kashmir. Ch. Vikram Randhawa described him as a symbol of courage and commitment to the nation. Arvind Gupta said Pt. Dogra's legacy inspires people to serve society selflessly.

Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat highlighted his contribution to social upliftment and public welfare. Devyani Rana said his life remains a lasting inspiration for the younger generation.

Sanjita Dogra, who belongs to the family of Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, emphasized the importance of carrying forward his ideals of nationalism and service.