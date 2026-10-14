BJP passes resolution, highlights J&K’s transformation post Art 370 abrogation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Better connectivity, improved healthcare, greater opportunities for youth, stronger security and equitable development are reshaping Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's leadership, stated BJP general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria, while talking to reporters here today.

Flanked by party general secretaries Sanjita Dogra and Gopal Mahajan and Media In charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra he asserted that the BJP's vision is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every region and every section of society.

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Billawaria, , said that the unanimous resolution adopted at a high-level State Executive Meeting under the chairmanship of BJP J&K President and MP, Sat Sharma would be taken to every J&K resident by BJP.

He said the abrogation of Article 370, fulfilled the historic vision of Maharaja Hari Singh, the Praja Parishad Movement led by Pt. Prem Nath Dogra and the sacrifice of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The resolution highlights the 90-member Assembly, with 43 seats in Jammu and 47 in Kashmir, nine Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats, including six in Jammu and three in Kashmir, transparent recruitment and equitable development across all 20 districts.

On national security, Billawaria cited the identification of 7,656 Rohingya and 504 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in J&K, the initial deportation of 150 Bangladeshi nationals and 117 criminal cases registered against those providing fraudulent documents-101 in Jammu and 16 in Kashmir.

Billawaria referred to IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, IIMC Jammu, AIIMS Vijaypur, progress on AIIMS Awantipora and seven new Government Medical Colleges in UT. Connectivity projects including the Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Banihal-Qazigund, Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels, over 20,000 km of PMGSY roads, Rs 4,224 crore sanctioned under PMGSY-IV, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Chenab Rail Bridge.

Billawaria cited 88.26 lakh Ayushman cards, tap-water connections for 15,66,716 rural households, free ration for 98.52 lakh beneficiaries, over 3,23,299 rural and 35,961 urban houses, and 46,133 rooftop solar installations. Mission YUVA has recorded 1.59 lakh youth registrations, 1,00,407 applications, Rs 1,826 crore disbursed across 32,665 bank accounts and over 13,597 active youth-led enterprises, he added.

Sanjita Dogra said that the resolution also highlights restored rights for Valmikis, West Pakistan refugees and Gorkhas; nearly 30,000 elected grassroots representatives; provisions for women, Kashmiri migrants and PoJK displaced persons; 33% women's reservation; an 83% decline in terror incidents, a 96% drop in local youth recruitment into terrorism, halt on stone-pelting, over Rs 18,000 crore in active industrial investments and 2.35 crore tourist visits in a single year.

Gopal Mahajan stressed inclusive development and effective delivery of welfare schemes to women, youth and disadvantaged sections.